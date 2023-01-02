AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Update

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AvePoint Price Performance

AVPTW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,279. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

