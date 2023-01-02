Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,130. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $219.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.