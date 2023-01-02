Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 519 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($6.26).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.81) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,616.90).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4,428.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

