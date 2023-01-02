Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 519 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 519 ($6.26).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.81) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,616.90).

Aviva Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AV opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4,428.00.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (LON:AV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.