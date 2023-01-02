Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Avnet Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Avnet stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82.
Avnet Company Profile
