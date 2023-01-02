Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67.52 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00038031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $636.18 million and approximately $67.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037606 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00228776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,125,814 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,814.25656797 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.29198057 USD and is up 5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $57,729,874.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

