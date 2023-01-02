Balancer Price Tops $5.25 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00031392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $243.45 million and $4.73 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002876 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00466021 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.50 or 0.02918009 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.03 or 0.29820572 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,451,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,356,393 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
