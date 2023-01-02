Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 2,833 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 133.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 124,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 209,818 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NRG traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

