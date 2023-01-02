Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $406,514,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 106.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,193,000 after buying an additional 502,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.84. 49,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,349. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average is $282.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $416.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

