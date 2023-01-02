Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 4,479 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $148,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.