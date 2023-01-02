Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 295,979 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 295,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.95% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.45. 6,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.