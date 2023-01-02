Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SUSL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,647. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

