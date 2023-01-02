Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,401. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

