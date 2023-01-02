Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.
iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,401. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.