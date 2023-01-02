Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 179,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

