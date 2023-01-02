Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,193,000 after purchasing an additional 502,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

Accenture Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.84. 49,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.79. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $416.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

