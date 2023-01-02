Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 170,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MetLife by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 90.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 232,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 361,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,503. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

