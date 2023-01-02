Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $76.13. 10,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,885. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48.

