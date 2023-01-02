Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

