Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 25,247.4% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average is $295.71. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

