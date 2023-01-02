Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

