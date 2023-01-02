Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 18,816 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $106,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.54. 25,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,891. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.