Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 458 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Amgen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.64. 68,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,076. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

