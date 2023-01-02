Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 432,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,296. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

