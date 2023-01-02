Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 27,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 661,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,761,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

