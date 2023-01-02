Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

