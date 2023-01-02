Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

