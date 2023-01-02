Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 108,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,474. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

