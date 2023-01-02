Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 108,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,474. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.
About Baosheng Media Group
