Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

