Beldex (BDX) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $1.90 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.46 or 0.07281161 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.