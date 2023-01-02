Bend DAO (BEND) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $39.15 million and $185,014.40 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

