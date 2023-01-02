Bend DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.97 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $197,376.68 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

