Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 678,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 32.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Price Performance

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,510. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.