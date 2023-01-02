Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $44.56 million and $1.90 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

