BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.77. 49,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $416.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Stories

