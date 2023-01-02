Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. Equities analysts predict that Biocept will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.