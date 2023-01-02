Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) versus CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Critical Survey

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Biodesix and CareDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 5 0 3.00 CareDx 0 0 3 1 3.25

Valuation & Earnings

Biodesix currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 269.57%. CareDx has a consensus price target of $46.20, suggesting a potential upside of 304.91%. Given CareDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareDx is more favorable than Biodesix.

This table compares Biodesix and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million 1.78 -$43.16 million ($1.73) -1.33 CareDx $296.40 million 2.06 -$30.66 million ($1.41) -8.09

CareDx has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -162.97% -723.65% -84.57% CareDx -23.36% -16.51% -13.54%

Summary

CareDx beats Biodesix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company also offers TruSight HLA, a next generation sequencing (NGS) based high resolution typing solution; Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; and XynQAPI transplant quality tracking and waitlist management solutions, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.