BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BMRN opened at $103.49 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after buying an additional 327,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
