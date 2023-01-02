BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $103.49 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after buying an additional 327,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.