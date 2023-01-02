Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.28 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $11.81 or 0.00070634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $206.92 million and $2.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00234446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00055804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

