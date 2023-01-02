Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $224,145.52

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004928 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $224,145.52 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.7141274 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $165,214.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

