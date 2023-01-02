Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $808.95 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $41.99 or 0.00250919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $808.95 million and approximately $21.59 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,733.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00596282 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039859 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
