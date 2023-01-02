BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $114,846.69

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.92 million and $114,846.69 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038353 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00228813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0876071 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $171,721.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.