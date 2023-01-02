BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MQY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $16.18.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
