BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MQY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQY. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 550.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 265.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

