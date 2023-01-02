BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

