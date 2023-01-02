Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,800 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 525,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Blue Bird Stock Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. 6,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blue Bird by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Bird Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

