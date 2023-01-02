BlueArk 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $623,916.75 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $34.84 million and $623,916.75 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00112126 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $580,445.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

