Bond Capital Management LP Sells 2,814,375 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Bond Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814,375 shares during the quarter. ON accounts for about 30.6% of Bond Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bond Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of ON worth $45,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

ON Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,794. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON



On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

