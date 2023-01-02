Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 3.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $41,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,015.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,954.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,886.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

