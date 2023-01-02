Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 13.1% in December

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $104.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

