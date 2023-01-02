Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 285.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Borregaard ASA from 150.00 to 140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF remained flat at $15.75 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. Borregaard ASA has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

