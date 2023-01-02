BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00 million-$992.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.39 million. BOX also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.78.
BOX Stock Performance
BOX stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BOX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.