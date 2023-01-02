Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,877.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 450,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,931,000 after purchasing an additional 361,359 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,289,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.27 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.